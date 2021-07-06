 
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 06 2021
By
APP
,
Web Desk

Punjab to open up 'first transgender school in Pakistan' in Multan tomorrow

By
APP
,
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 06, 2021

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas. Photo: Files
  • Murad Raas vows to open up schools for transgender community in all districts of Punjab.
  • Punjab minister says govt opposed the idea of enrolling transgenders in regular schools in fear of behaviour from other students.
  • Registration of such schools is in progress and will be completed by July 15.

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas announced on Monday that the provincial government will open up the "first ever transgender school in Pakistan" in the city of Multan tomorrow.  

"We are opening first ever Transgender School in Pakistan. Why would we deny education to anyone in our country? Our first school is opening in Multan tomorrow," tweeted the minister. 

The provincial education minister vowed that schools for the transgender community will be opened in all districts of Punjab.

"One step at a time. Education for ALL," tweeted the minister. 

Raas' tweet was in response to a story by The Nation on an announcement made by the minister while addressing a ceremony held regarding Insaf Afternoon School Programme (IASP) at a hotel in Lahore.

Read more: Murad Raas announces new timings for Punjab schools

The minister, at the event, said that the government decided not to enroll members of the the transgender community in regular schools because of some reservations about the behaviour of other students.

Raas added that attitude of students of regular schools could be insulting towards the transgender community; that was why separate schools would be established for them.

He said it was unfortunate that no government except for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, thought about the welfare and provision of education and jobs to this community.

The minister said the registration of such schools  is in progress and will be completed by July 15.

