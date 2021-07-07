 
Wednesday Jul 07 2021
Prince William suspected Meghan Markle's entry in Prince Harry's life: report

Wednesday Jul 07, 2021

Prince William had his suspicions about Meghan Markle from the early days of her romance with his younger brother Prince Harry, according to a Royal biographer.

Royal biographer Robert Lacey reportedly claimed: "Someone close to William told me the Duke of Cambridge felt from an early stage that Meghan had an agenda."

The royal historian made the comments while speaking in ITV documentary Harry and William: What Went Wrong?,

 In the updated edition of his Battle of Brothers book, the author made fresh revelations about the reported rift between the two brothers.

Lacey , according to a media outlet, went on to claim that William once fumed at Meghan's "merciless" treatment of staff, which she denies.

It has previously been reported that the William and Harry's rift stretches back to the beginning of the Duke of Sussex's relationship with Meghan when Kate's husband urged his younger sibling not to rush things.

Speaking in the ITV documentary, the royal biographer Penny Junor alleged former actress Meghan was "upsetting people from early on".

Junor reportedly claimed: "I was hearing very bad stories from early on that Meghan was upsetting people. She was not as charming as she seemed."

Prince  Harry and Prince William recently reunited in UK at the unveiling of the statue of their late mother Princess Diana, where the tow brothers shared smiles and some words.  

