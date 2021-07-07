 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Wednesday Jul 07 2021
By
Web Desk

How Yusuf Khan, son of a poor fruit merchant, became Dilip Kumar

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 07, 2021

Hailed as the Marlon Brando of Bollywood, Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan in Peshawar
Hailed as the Marlon Brando of Bollywood, Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan in Peshawar 

Dilip Kumar, the last of Bollywood's legends who ruled the Indian cinema in the 50s and 60s, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 98.

Hailed as the Marlon Brando of Bollywood, the icon was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, at Qissa Khwani Bazaar in Peshawar, Pakistan [then British India], the fourth of 12 children to parents Ayesha and Mohammad Sarwar Khan. He later adopted the stage name Dilip Kumar when he stepped into the film industry as one of its earliest Method actors. 

With his father being a fruit merchant, Kumar's dreams of pursuing professional cricket or football were abandoned, owing to the family's unstable financial situation as he was growing up. 

Kumar was introduced to pioneering Indian actor Devika Rani by his former teacher. He was asked to consider becoming an actor by Rani, which left him in a state of bafflement as he had only seen one film in his life, and that too a war documentary. In spite of his hesitance, the dire need for money persuaded him to take up the offer. 

Rani had also advised him to conceal his Muslim identity and take up a new Hindu name which would help his career flourish in the post-partition India. And from there on, he became Dilip Kumar. 

More From Showbiz:

From record-breaking accolades to iconic roles: 5 unknown facts about Dilip Kumar

From record-breaking accolades to iconic roles: 5 unknown facts about Dilip Kumar
'Tragedy King' Dilip Kumar's extraordinary life in pictures

'Tragedy King' Dilip Kumar's extraordinary life in pictures

‘Dilip Kumar was the one man who could bring India and Pakistan together’

‘Dilip Kumar was the one man who could bring India and Pakistan together’
Deepika Padukone shares hilarious dance video to wish Ranveer Singh on his birthday

Deepika Padukone shares hilarious dance video to wish Ranveer Singh on his birthday
Asim Azhar brings finest musicians under one roof with 'The Asim Azhar Band'

Asim Azhar brings finest musicians under one roof with 'The Asim Azhar Band'
Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon’s romantic music video 'Filhaal 2 Mohabbat' is out now

Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon’s romantic music video 'Filhaal 2 Mohabbat' is out now
Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 out now! Shilpa Shetty pays tribute to choreographer Saroj Khan

Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 out now! Shilpa Shetty pays tribute to choreographer Saroj Khan
Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri tease fans on wedding date: Watch here

Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri tease fans on wedding date: Watch here
Ranveer Singh expresses excitement to share screen with Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan

Ranveer Singh expresses excitement to share screen with Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan
Atiqa Odho comes out in support of Bushra Ansari

Atiqa Odho comes out in support of Bushra Ansari
Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh to star in Karan Johar’s next directorial

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh to star in Karan Johar’s next directorial
Karan Johar returns to direction after five years

Karan Johar returns to direction after five years

Latest

view all