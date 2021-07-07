 
Zayn Malik has a surprising connection to late Bollywood star Dilip Kumar

Zayn Malik shared a photo of the late actor standing beside his grandfather, Azad Malik

Bollywood megastar Dilip Kumar’s influence surpassed borders as he built his image on a global scale.

Following the death of the ‘Tragedy King’, many fans are unearthing stories about the Devdas actor and how he touched many lives.

Amongst them was a tribute from British singer Zayn Malik who shared a photo of the late actor standing beside his grandfather, Azad Malik, whom he refers to as Abu.

Malik had shared the photo on his Instagram and written: “Abu with Dilip Kumar.”

The post was also shared by Malik’s granddad on his own Instagram as well.

The former One Direction singer hasn’t shied away from expressing his love for Bollywood in the past. He had earlier even publicly confessed how he became a fan of Shah Rukh Khan after meeting him in person. 

