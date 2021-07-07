Sadia Ghaffar welcomes first child with husband Hassan Hayat

Pakistani celebrity couple Sadia Ghaffar and husband Hassan Hayat have been blessed with their first child, the actress disclosed on Wednesday.



The Jahez actress took to Instagram and shared the happy news with her millions of fans.

Sharing the first glimpse of her child, Sadia also revealed the baby’s name.

She wrote in the caption, “Raya Hayat Khan 7/5/21. 7:29 am.”

Sadia also posted her baby’s photo with Hassan Hayat in her Instagram Story and said, “My world’.



Fans and fellow showbiz stars showered love on the baby after Sadia shared the endearing post.

Sadia and Hassan Hayat celebrated their first wedding anniversary on March 1 with an emotional and romantic social media posts for each other.