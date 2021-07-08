 
Thursday Jul 08 2021
Web Desk

Web Desk

Thursday Jul 08, 2021

Prince Harry torn between Meghan Markle and Royal Family, claims expert

Prince Harry - who recently visited UK to honour his late mother Princess Diana - is "torn" between Meghan Markle and the Royal Family - after "sacrificing everything" for his wife, according to a royal expert.

Duncan Larcombe - author of "Prince Harry: The Inside Story" - claims the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may face a fight for their marriage unless the couple can "compromise".

The  biographer claimed that Harry will feel conflicted after meeting brother William in London last week for the unveiling of a statue dedicated to their beloved mom Princess Diana.

In conversation with Closer magazine, Duncan said: “Harry and Meghan seem to think they can co-exist in these two worlds – the world of British royals and American celebrity." He added, "The Duke is loving the American life now – but he’s still in the honeymoon phase."

"I think coming back and seeing his brother, especially against the very moving backdrop of a memorial for their mother, will maybe make Harry question what he’s given it all up for," the expert said.

Harry and Meghan announced last January they would step back as "senior" royals and work to become financially independent.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who now live in California, formally stepped down in March last year, with a plan to review the arrangements after 12 months.

