Babar Azam continues to rule ODI rankings, Kohli stays at number 2

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (L) and Indian captain Virat Kohli (R) Photo: File

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam continues to rule the ODI rankings at the number one spot, however, Indian batsman Virat Kohli is at number two, only eight points short of his rival.

As per the latest update from the International Cricket Council (ICC), the 26-year-old Pakistan captain has 865 points to his credit while Kohli has 857. These figures



England all-rounder Chris Woakes has reached a career-best third position among bowlers worldwide. Woakes, who grabbed six wickets in the recent two matches against Sri Lanka, including a haul of four for 18 in the first ODI, advanced four slots in the list led by New Zealand’s Trent Boult with Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz in second place.

Azam dethroned Kohli to secure the number one spot three months ago, in April, after his stellar performances against South Africa.

The upper-order batsman had ended Kohli’s five-year reign at the top of the ICC rankings. The Indian skipper was on top of the table since October 2017.

Azam propelled to the top of the table after scoring 228 runs in the April ODI series between Pakistan and South Africa.

The last Pakistani to achieve the top spot in the ODI rankings was former captain Mohammad Yousuf in 2003.

As per the PCB, Azam is the fourth Pakistan batsman after Zaheer Abbas, Javed Miandad and Mohammad Yousuf, to reach the top of the ODI batting table.