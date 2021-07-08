Pak vs Eng: Haris Sohail ruled out of ODIs due to hamstring injury

Pakistan batsman Haris Sohail while taking a run during a match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019. Photo: Twitter/ Haris Sohail

CARDIFF: Pakistan batsman Haris Sohail has been ruled out from the England tour due to a hamstring injury.

An MRI done on Wednesday revealed a grade three tear injury, which he had picked up during a training session in Derby last week.

The PCB medical panel has advised the left-handed middle-order batsman to undergo a four-week rehabilitation programme before a reassessment is carried out.

Sohail, who was selected for the ODIs only, will return to Pakistan to undergo the rehabilitation programme at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore.

“I was looking forward to the ODIs as part of my objective to contribute in the side’s success and also cement my position in the side. In this background, I am disappointed that my tour has been cut-short, but I will return to Lahore and undergo a rehabilitation programme so that I can fully recover for the 2021-22 season,” Sohail said.

A three-match ODI series between Pakistan and England will start later today, which will be followed by three T20Is on July 16, 18 and 20. The side will depart for the West Indies on July 21 where they will play five T20Is and two Tests from July 27 to August 24.

