Pak vs Eng: Wet weather continues to haunt Pakistan cricket team, says Waqar Younis

Pakistan cricket team bowling coach Waqar Younis admits wet weather hampering team’s practice in England.

But Younis is pleased to see his key bowlers gaining rhythm and form.

Says Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah and Haris Rauf are in formidable form, calls it "encouraging" news.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan cricket team's preparations for the three-match ODI series against England have been marred by wet weather, says bowling coach Waqar Younis.



Since landing in Derby and getting out of quarantine, Pakistan has rarely gotten a full day practice session because of rain and wet weather. “The preparations have not been ideal for the ODI series. We have a few more days and hopefully will be in a position to train hard during the remaining period,” Younis was quoted as saying by The News



But Younis is pleased to see his key bowlers gaining rhythm and form. “Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah and Haris Rauf are in formidable touch which indeed is very encouraging news for Pakistan cricket. All the leading bowlers are in fine rhythm and that is what you require when you play such a tough and demanding series,” the bowling coach said.

Younis was asked about the apparent weaknesses Sri Lanka's frontline batsmen had shown during the one-sided series against England.

He said it was no match as the hosts dominated all the way. “We have closely monitored the series and know well where the visitors went wrong," he said, adding that they have monitored the strengths and weaknesses of the hosts.

Sri Lanka’s inability to handle rising delivery on the off stump and the host bowlers’ strength and weaknesses were also properly observed, he said.

"We have our strategy in order and hopefully you will see a competitive series. All we require is some match practice under good weather. You usually find bad weather in England so it is nothing new,” the bowling coach said.

He added that the team management’s "ultimate goal" is to win series and tournaments rather than seeing players on the top ten ICC ranking list. “Our efforts have always been to win series and major events. We have won six series in a row and want to continue that trend rather to see our bowlers and batsmen among the top ten.”

On Haris Sohail's injury

Younis said Haris Sohail is one of the main batsmen and it was "unfortunate" to see him going down on the tour yet again.

"We want him fit for the series but it is unfortunate to see him going down with injury again,” he said.

On the T20 World Cup

Conditions in the UAE should favour Pakistan, Younis said, talking about the upcoming T20 World Cup.



“We have considerable experience of playing on these tracks. Whatever weaknesses are there we will try to remove these in the run up to [the] World Cup," he said.

The advent of T20 leagues has introduced many tricks of the trade in bowling, he said, adding that bowlers have to be on their toes throughout the 20 overs.