Thursday Jul 08 2021
Brian Austin Green denies sending 'petty digs' amid Megan Fox drama

Thursday Jul 08, 2021

The clarification came after Green uploaded a picture with Sharna Burgess on which Fox left a comment

Brian Austin Green came forth revealing he did not send any petty messages to ex-wife Megan Fox. 

The clarification came after Green uploaded a PDA-filled picture with Sharna Burgess. 

“For people that need or want clarification, Megan and I get along great,” Green wrote on his Instagram Stories the next day, after he captioned his photo by saying it had “been a really long time since I’ve been with someone I can truly share life with” and there was “no one else I could ever imagine sharing it with.”

“We both work really hard to get along and coparent well for our kids,” he added in his statement, “Now stay safe and spread kindness and love.”

Fox had earlier commented on the photo by saying, "Grateful for Sharna," along with a purple hert emoji.

However, she later deleted the reply to avoid unnecessary media attention.

