Weather update: Drizzle expected in Karachi in next 24 hours

Thursday Jul 08 2021
Karachi's residents may get a break from hot weather today as the Pakistan Meterological Department has said there are chances it will drizzle in the next 24 hours.

PMD has forecast drizzle with strong winds and partially cloudy weather.

The Met office recorded a minimum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius Thursday morning, while the maximum temperature is expected to up to is 34-36 degrees Celsius.

Light rain and a relatively low temperature will provide respite for residents of the city. Karachi has been experiencing high temperatures around of 40 degrees Celsius for the last month.

The Meteorological department reported winds from the southwest are blowing at a speed of 18 - 27 mph and humidity will remain around 66%.

The PMD recently announced that a rain spell is expected in Karachi from mid-July.

Last week, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had written to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and asked him to mobilise all relevant institutions ahead of the fresh monsoon season.

