Islamabad couple assault: PM Imran Khan takes notice of incident

Prime Minister Imran Khan. File photo

PM Imran Khan directs Islamabad police chief to submit report on Islamabad incident with PM Office.

Says such people do not deserve any concession.

Police have arrested four accused in the case and obtained physical remand.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of the Islamabad incident in which a couple was stripped and assaulted by a man and his aides, Geo News reported Thursday.

The TV reported that the prime minister telephoned IG Police Islamabad and sought details of the incident from him.

"The police should use all their energies to bring all the accused to justice and share the report with the PM Office," he added.

Referring to the suspects, Usman Mirza and his accomplices, PM Khan said such people don't deserve concessions.



Earlier in the day, four men were arrested by police in connection with the case and remanded into police custody.

The main accused, Usman Mirza, and his two accomplices Hafizur Rehman and Farhan Shaheen Awan were arrested by police after a video of a couple being assaulted, sparked outrage on social media, with #ArrestUsmanMirza appearing on the top trends.



The fourth accused named in the FIR was arrested later in the day, according to an update by the Islamabad police on its Twitter handle.

According to the police, more videos have also been found from the mobile phones of the arrested men. They were produced in court and a physical remand was obtained.

A case against the men has been registered at the Golra police station under section 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 354A (assault or use of criminal force to woman and stripping her of her clothes), 506 (ii) (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Pakistan Penal Code, Dawn reported.

Islamabad Inspector-General of Police, Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman, said all culprits involved in the incident would be brought to the book.

In the disturbing video, Mirza can be seen violently thrashing and harassing the young couple in a room full of other men. Old videos showing the accused's weapons also came to light later.

Mirza threatened the young man and woman when some people tried to stop him. He is a property dealer.

Islamabad SSP Operations Mustafa Tanveer told Geo Pakistan that an initial investigation is underway and a special team has been constituted for the case, comprising senior police officials.