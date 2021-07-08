Shahroz Sabzwari spills reason for marrying Sadaf Kanwal; 'I had honest intentions'

Shahroz Sabzwari is dishing out the reason he fell in love and instantly married supermodel Sadaf Kanwal.

Speaking in a recent interview with host Nida Yasir, Shahroz said that fate played a major role in uniting him with Sadaf.

"Her Instagram feed has always been gorgeous. We met once or twice at an event or an opening," he began.

But it was not until the duo rehearsed together for an award show in Norway.

"That's where our love story began," he said.

Shahroz went on to reveal that he was going through a rough patch in his life when he met Sadaf. The duo instantly clicked and he did not want to delay marrying her.



"I was going through a very difficult time in my life and then meeting someone like Sadaf, who is so pure that you can't help but get attracted to her. We don't have to exaggerate about this."

"I had honest intentions of marrying Sadaf," Shahroz said before shedding light on his religious views.

"I am a religious person. Our religion asks us to refrain from a lot of things and I try to stay away from it. There is so much we aren't permitted to do [in Islam], but if we get married, they become beautiful," he said.



When enquired what is the most endearing quality of Sadaf, Shahroz replied:

"Purity. Even when we were in Norway, for everyone she was Sadaf Kanwal, the supermodel, who was always glammed up but I could see it. I think when there's a higher power at play, things work out. It was put in my heart by the Almighty, and I always saw a life partner in her."

