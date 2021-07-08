Shahid Afridi 'really impressed' by Shahnawaz Dahani's younger brother in nets

Former Pakistan team captain Shahid Afridi on Thursday said he is "really impressed" by the bowling of the younger brother of Multan Sultans pacer Shahnawaz Dahani and called for better sports facilities in interior Sindh.



"Really impressed by this young fast bowler who is brother of Shahnawaz Dahani, serious bowling talent in the family!" tweeted Afridi along with a video of him seeing the bowler bowl in the nets.

Afridi said that there is "real cricket talent in interior Sindh".

To highlight the lack of sports facilities in other areas of Sindh, he said that "ideally players shouldn't need to travel to Karachi", urging the government to develop "quality facilities across interior Sindh".

