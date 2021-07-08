Meera reaches CCPO head office in Lahore over mother's property dispute

LAHORE: Pakistani actress Meera officially reached the CCPO head office to demand justice following the harassment her mother endured during her absence.

In a statement retrieved by Geo News, Meera claims, “I am meeting the police officials for justice in the case registered. I am sure that I and my family will get justice.”

For those unversed with the sensitive surrounding this case, back in June, Meera’s childhood home was raided by armed gunmen who harassed her mother in a bid to seize control of her property inheritance.