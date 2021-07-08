 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Thursday Jul 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Meera reaches CCPO head office in Lahore over mother's property dispute

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 08, 2021

Meera reaches CCPO head office in Lahore over mother's property dispute

LAHORE: Pakistani actress Meera officially reached the CCPO head office to demand justice following the harassment her mother endured during her absence.

In a statement retrieved by Geo News, Meera claims, “I am meeting the police officials for justice in the case registered. I am sure that I and my family will get justice.”

For those unversed with the sensitive surrounding this case, back in June, Meera’s childhood home was raided by armed gunmen who harassed her mother in a bid to seize control of her property inheritance.

More From Showbiz:

Shahroz Sabzwari spills reason for marrying Sadaf Kanwal: 'I had honest intentions'

Shahroz Sabzwari spills reason for marrying Sadaf Kanwal: 'I had honest intentions'
Faysal Quraishi explains his side after massive outburst in viral video

Faysal Quraishi explains his side after massive outburst in viral video
Mahira Khan returns to television after five-year hiatus

Mahira Khan returns to television after five-year hiatus
Alia Bhatt wishes beau Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu on her birthday

Alia Bhatt wishes beau Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu on her birthday
Ayeza Khan reveals Sridevi is an ‘inspiration’ for her as actress and mother

Ayeza Khan reveals Sridevi is an ‘inspiration’ for her as actress and mother
Naseeruddin Shah discharged from hospital

Naseeruddin Shah discharged from hospital
When Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu made adorable first video for Facebook account: Watch Here

When Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu made adorable first video for Facebook account: Watch Here
Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan papped at Dilip Kumar’s last rites

Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan papped at Dilip Kumar’s last rites
Ranbir Kumar spotted heading to Dilip Kumar’s home

Ranbir Kumar spotted heading to Dilip Kumar’s home
Dilip Kumar laid to rest in Mumbai cemetery

Dilip Kumar laid to rest in Mumbai cemetery

Photos: Karan Johar heads to late actor Dilip Kumar’s home

Photos: Karan Johar heads to late actor Dilip Kumar’s home
Watch: Shah Rukh Khan reaches Dilip Kumar’s Mumbai home

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan reaches Dilip Kumar’s Mumbai home

Latest

view all