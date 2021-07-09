 
entertainment
Friday Jul 09 2021
Scott Disick’s girlfriend Amelia Hamlin sends love to his daughter Penelope on birthday

Friday Jul 09, 2021

Scott Disick’s girlfriend Amelia Hamlin sends love to his daughter Penelope on birthday
US reality TV star Scott Disick’s girlfriend Amelia Hamlin extended love and sweet wishes to his daughter Penelope on her 9th birthday on Friday.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s star turned to Instagram and shared a sweet birthday tribute to his daughter Penelope.

Posting a sweet photo of the daughter, Scott Disick, 38 wrote in the caption “My life my love my everything. You have changed my life forever peep, I honestly can’t express my love for thru trying on an iPhone but with that said, I love you to much!!!!!!”

“And will never stop loving you each and every day for the rest of your life and will protect you till the day I die. HAPPY BIRTHDAY PENELOPE!”

Commenting on the post, Amelia Hamlin, 20, dropped sweet note for the birthday girl.

Referring to one of the Penelope’s nicknames, Hamlin wrote “little peesh. happy birthday to the best facialist in town” followed by heart emoticons.

Scott Disick shares Penelope with his ex Kourtney Kardashian.

Hamlin and Scott have been linked since last October, however, the couple made their relationship Instagram official around Valentine's Day.

