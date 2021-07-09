 
Friday Jul 09 2021
Kanye West reportedly helping Kim Kardashian with KKW re-branding

Friday Jul 09, 2021

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may be exes but continue to be successful on the business side of things.

Earlier she had announced that her KKW Beauty website would be temporarily shutting down for re-branding purposes.

Fans had speculated that she would drop the "W" from the company name due to her divorce from Kanye West.

However a source close to the company told Page Six said that the Yeezy designer has been helping Kim with re-branding.

"Fun little fact, Kanye helped come up with the new name," the source said.

"Kim’s decision to rebrand has nothing to do with dropping the W in KKW since she has not changed her legal name and still goes by West,

"It has been in the works for awhile, and Kanye actually helped Kim to come up with the new brand name."

