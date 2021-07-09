PM Imran Khan to head National Export Development Board formed by Commerce Ministry

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo:Files

NEDB will oversee alignment, progress, and implementation of Strategic Trade Policy Framework.

Ministry of Commerce will act as the secretariat of the board and its meeting will be held bi-monthly.

Govt says more sectors and representatives will be added in due course of time.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the National Export Development Board (NEDB), formed by the Ministry of Commerce to “increase Pakistan’s export competitiveness”.

The ministry on Friday issued the list of government members that will form part of the board as well as private individuals it will invite to be part of the board. It also issued the Terms of Reference for the board.

“To provide strategic guidance to increase Pakistan’s export competitiveness by continuously improving the enabling environment for exports and increasing firms’ capabilities,” read the TORs shared by the ministry.

The ministry said that the NEDB will also oversee the “alignment, progress, and implementation of Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF) along with various sector-specific policy initiatives”.

It will also serve as a “monitoring and evaluation platform” to help the government develop enhancement policies and initiatives in various export sectors.



“To provide guidance and support to the relevant institutions mandated with the role to promote export-oriented foreign and local investment in the country,” said the statement.

The ministry of commerce will act as the secretariat of the board and its meeting will be held bi-monthly.

The government press release also said that more sectors and their representatives will be added by the Ministry in “due course of time”. It also said that the board “may co-opt local and overseas Pakistani experts, women, and young entrepreneurs on any specific sector-wise issue."

Composition of NEDB



Members Designation Prime Minister of Pakistan

Chairman

Advisor to PM/ Minister of Commerce and Investment

Member

Minister of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives

Member

Minister of Industries and Production

Member

Minister of Finance and Revenue

Member

Minister of Energy/Power Division

Member

Minister of National Food Security and Research

Member

Governor State Bank of Pakistan

Member

Secretary Commerce

Member/Secretary

Secretary Finance

Member

Chairman Board of Investment

Member

Chairman FBR

Member

President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Ex-Officio Member

Chairman Pakistan Business Council

Ex-Officio Member

President Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Ex-Officio Member



Additional public sector representative/members to be invited on an agenda basis:

Members Minister of Foreign Affairs/ secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Ministry for Economic Affairs/ secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum/secretary Petroleum division

Minister for Maritime Affairs / Secretary Ministry of Maritime Affairs

Chief Ministers of respective Provincial Governments / respective chief secretaries

Any other Ministry/Department



Private sector representatives to be invited: