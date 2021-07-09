Britney Spears ‘elated’ after speaking out on conservatorship

Sources recently stepped forward to give fans an update over Britney Spears’ current state of mind after conservatorship hearing.

Per insiders, the singer is as happy as can be and “feels like she finally has a voice” after years of forced silence.



The claim has been brought forward by a People magazine source that claims, “She is very involved and aware of all the conservatorship developments. She feels like things are moving in the right direction. She feels like she finally has a voice."

The source also went on to say, “She is beyond grateful for all the support. She is also very hopeful that there will be huge changes.”

Currently “She is in constant contact with [her mom] — Lynne is doing everything she can to help Britney. Britney very much hopes that the judge will allow her to hire her own lawyer.”