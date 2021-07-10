India's investment in Afghanistan appears to be sinking: DG ISPR

Director General of the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar. Photo: Files/ISPR

Director General of the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said on Saturday that "India's investment in Afghanistan seems to be sinking".

The DG ISPR's remarks came during a conversation with a private media channel on the situation in Afghanistan and Pakistan's response to it.

The head of the military’s media wing reiterated that Pakistan has always maintained that it has no “favourites” in Afghanistan. He added that Afghans have to decide the future they want for their country.

“Decisions such as these cannot be forced with the use of guns. If that was the case, then it would have happened in these 20 years that have passed,” said Maj Gen Iftikhar.

The DG ISPR also spoke about the risks that Pakistan may face given the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan. He assured the nation that Pakistan had already ramped up security and management on the Pak-Afghan border because of the situation in the neighbouring country.

He also said that 90% of the fencing on the Pak-Afghan border has been completed.

“Border security management on Pak-Afghan border is very stable. Pakistan will not allow its soil to be used against any country,” said the major general.



He added that it was up to the Afghans to decide how they want to take Afghanistan forward.

'Spoilers of peace in Afghanistan risk regional instability'

Maj Gen Iftikhar's statement is in line with what the top military leadership has said on Afghanistan in the recent days.

Last month, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that spoilers of peace in Afghanistan risk regional instability.

His remarks came during a visit to the National Defence University (NDU), Islamabad and addressed the participants of the National Security and War Course (NSWC) 21.

"Pakistan stands for peace within and all around, as it looks forward to acting as a bridge between regions," Gen Bajwa said.









