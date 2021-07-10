Henry Cavill shares release date and trailer for 'The Witcher' season 2

Good news for 'The Witcher' fans as the release date for the highly anticipated second season has finally been announced.

Henry Cavill on Friday shared a trailer of the Netflix fantasy series on his social media accounts.

According to the trailer, the second season will premier on December 17, 2021.

"Superman" actor Henry Cavill plays a monster hunter in the series which premiered in 2019.

Work on the second second began shortly before the first season had premiered.

The eight-episode season began production in early 2020 in London for a planned debut in 2021. But all of that was upended by the COVID-19 pandemic.