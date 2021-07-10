 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jul 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Henry Cavill shares release date and trailer for 'The Witcher' season 2

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 10, 2021

Henry Cavill shares release date and trailer for The Witcher season 2

Good news for 'The Witcher' fans as the release date for the highly anticipated second season has finally been announced.

Henry Cavill on Friday shared a trailer of the Netflix fantasy series on his social media accounts.

Henry Cavill shares release date and trailer for The Witcher season 2

According to the trailer, the second season will premier on December 17, 2021.

 "Superman" actor Henry Cavill plays a monster hunter in the series which premiered in 2019.

Work on the second second began shortly before the first season had premiered.

The eight-episode season began production in early 2020 in London for a planned debut in 2021. But all of that was upended by the COVID-19 pandemic.

More From Entertainment:

Australian TV star Jono Coleman dies

Australian TV star Jono Coleman dies
Tristan Thompson threatens Khloe Kardashian's ex Lamar Odom on her photo

Tristan Thompson threatens Khloe Kardashian's ex Lamar Odom on her photo
Prince William returns to Polo field after hiatus

Prince William returns to Polo field after hiatus
Meghan Markle employed team of '12 PR people': royal biographer

Meghan Markle employed team of '12 PR people': royal biographer

Prince Charles' leaked call with Camilla haunting him till today, says author

Prince Charles' leaked call with Camilla haunting him till today, says author
Meghan Markle planning against returning to UK despite Queen's invite

Meghan Markle planning against returning to UK despite Queen's invite
Why Adam Levine did not attend Blake Shelton's wedding with Gwen Stefani?

Why Adam Levine did not attend Blake Shelton's wedding with Gwen Stefani?

Hilaria Baldwin urges people to embrace their identity after Spanish heritage scandal

Hilaria Baldwin urges people to embrace their identity after Spanish heritage scandal
Kate Middleton, Prince William to attend Wimbledon women’s final

Kate Middleton, Prince William to attend Wimbledon women’s final
Brad Pitt's lawyer blasts Angelina Jolie as custody battle rages on

Brad Pitt's lawyer blasts Angelina Jolie as custody battle rages on

Khloe Kardashian 'still very much in touch' with Tristan Thompson despite split

Khloe Kardashian 'still very much in touch' with Tristan Thompson despite split
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez won't move in together anytime soon, says insider

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez won't move in together anytime soon, says insider

Latest

view all