Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi adorably interrupts interview

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner’s daughter recently had fans gushing over her adorable interruption.

For those unversed, the interview was set up to promote Kylie’s upcoming line of vegan and ‘clean’ products.



But her interview got cut short when her daughter Stormi decided to give fans a bunch of cameo shots of her picking out candy that laid beside her mom’s sofa.

Check it out below: