Saturday Jul 10 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal invites pressure

Saturday Jul 10, 2021

Experts speculate Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix deal has come under pressure for being a ‘black hole for cash’.

The claim has been brought forward by royal commentator Daniela Elser and during her interview with News.com she claimed, “When the Sussexes do start unveiling their slate of TV and podcasting projects they will get one shot; that is, one chance to impress audiences and make their mark either in terms of steaming figures or critical plaudits.”

“When the novelty and the lustre of working with members of the Royal Family wears off, if they don’t have streaming counts or a clutch of awards to show for themselves, then will their contracts be renewed?”

“Essentially, they will have a brief window to prove they are worth the hundreds of millions that corporate behemoths have bet on them. No pressure now or anything.”

“The fact is, even billion-dollar companies can’t afford to keep ploughing truckloads of cash into two very, very famous contractors if they do not prove to be a sound investment.”

