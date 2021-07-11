Pak vs Eng: Hassan Ali cites 'different conditons' as reason for poor Pakistan batting

Pakistan fast bowler Hassan Ali regretted that Pakistan lost back-to-back matches in the ODI series against England, saying that a change in conditions does make a difference for the visiting side.

The top order of the Green Shirts, comprising in-form skipper Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman, put up a dismal show in both the ODIs played against England.

On Saturday, Pakistan were bundled out for 195 against an impressive England pace attack. The inexperienced hosts thrashed the Men in Green with a 52-run defeat, gaining a 2-0 lead and winning the series.

Ali, who is enjoying a return to form, said he batted to bring Pakistan back into the game.

"Yes, if I had stayed on and not lost my wicket, the situation could've been a bit different," said the bowler in the post-match media talk.

"I tried to put England on the back foot with my hitting but unfortunately I didn't succeed. If I had stayed on, it could've been different."

Ali started picking up his lost form in the last Quaid-e-Azam trophy. His five-wicket haul in the Lord's ODI is his fifth in international cricket in this year alone.

Ali came to the crease when Pakistan were staggering. His blistering inning sparked some life back into the Pakistan dressing room, as the all-rounder embarked on a do-or-die assault, scoring 31 in seven deliveries which included three consecutive sixes off Matt Parkinson.

However, he was soon dismissed by Carse and after that, it was curtains for Pakistan.

"Yes, it's been six years that we've been coming [to England] but we play most of our cricket in Asia, and in the UAE, with the PSL recently," Ali said.

"Conditions do make a difference and the ball seams here. That has caused us difficulty as a batting unit."