LAHORE: A six-year-old boy died after being bitten by a stray dog at the city's Yasmeen Park on Sunday.



The father of the boy said his son, Bilal, was playing in the park when a stray dog bit him on the neck. The boy succumbed to the wound on the way to the hospital.

Commissioner Lahore has taken notice of the incident and sought a report on the matter from CEO health and chief corporation Lahore.