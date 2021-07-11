 
Sunday Jul 11 2021
Justin Bieber's manager Scooter Braun 'temporarily' splits from wife

Sunday Jul 11, 2021

Celebrity manager Scooter Braun’s marriage is facing some turbulence as he and his wife Yael Cohen Braun are splitting up.

According to TMZ, Braun, who manages celebrities like Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande, is temporarily separating from his wife.

The outlet reported that the couple has been having some trouble for a couple of months but it is unclear if they have physically separated yet.

Sources added that the couple is looking to “work things out".

They share three children together named Jagger, Levi and Hart.

