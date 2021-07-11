 
Sunday Jul 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Lahore: Sons abduct father, torture him over property dispute, say police

Sunday Jul 11, 2021

RAIWIND: A man, who was allegedly abducted by three of his sons, was rescued by the Dolphin Squad in Lahore on Sunday, Geo News reported. 

The sons kidnapped their father over a property dispute in Raiwind and held him captive in a house, a Dolphin Squad spokesperson said.

Upon receiving a call on the police helpline, the squad started a search for the victim after which the three suspects were apprehended, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that in addition to the abduction, the accused also tortured their father. Further investigation into the matter is underway. 

