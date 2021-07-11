 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jul 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Infant dies due to alleged medical negligence in Quetta hospital

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 11, 2021

  • Video of the empty hospital, without any doctors or nursing staff, emerged after the incident.
  • The infant was rushed to the provincial capital's Bolan Medical Complex (BMC), but the neurosurgical ward was empty.
  •  It was not clear as to what had happened to the child.

QUETTA: An infant lost its life after it allegedly failed to get timely treatment at a Quetta hospital, Geo News reported Sunday.

The infant was rushed to the provincial capital's Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) by its father, who found the neurosurgical ward of the hospital completely empty, sources said.

A video of the empty hospital — without any doctors, patients, or nursing staff — emerged after the incident, in which the father of the infant could be heard getting into a verbal fight with security officials at the hospital.

It was not clear as to what had happened to the child. 

The deceased child's father has demanded the Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal take action against the doctors and nurses who were absent from the hospital during duty hours.

On the other hand, secretary health Balochistan has taken notice of the incident and directed the authorities concerned to investigate the matter and submit a report by July 12, 2021. 

More From Pakistan:

20 Delta variant cases reported in Rawalpindi

20 Delta variant cases reported in Rawalpindi
Lahore: Sons abduct father, torture him over property dispute, say police

Lahore: Sons abduct father, torture him over property dispute, say police
AJK election commission requisitions troops for 'standby' support for July 25 polls

AJK election commission requisitions troops for 'standby' support for July 25 polls
Summary proposing 15% special allowance for employees of armed forces sent to cabinet

Summary proposing 15% special allowance for employees of armed forces sent to cabinet
PM Imran Khan expresses resolve to 'leave a clean, green Pakistan for future generations'

PM Imran Khan expresses resolve to 'leave a clean, green Pakistan for future generations'
Encourage people aged 50 or older to get vaccinated, Asad Umar urges nation

Encourage people aged 50 or older to get vaccinated, Asad Umar urges nation
Balochistan sees sharp rise in hepatitis cases due to lack of clean drinking water

Balochistan sees sharp rise in hepatitis cases due to lack of clean drinking water
Pakistani model Nayab found dead at home in Lahore

Pakistani model Nayab found dead at home in Lahore
South Punjab to get first Amazon facility after Eid ul Azha

South Punjab to get first Amazon facility after Eid ul Azha
Additional security pulled from federal ministers following PM's directives

Additional security pulled from federal ministers following PM's directives
Pakistan earned $10mn from CanSino phase 3 trials: NIH

Pakistan earned $10mn from CanSino phase 3 trials: NIH
Bilawal, Maryam running 'Abbu Bachao' campaign in AJK: Fawad Chaudhry

Bilawal, Maryam running 'Abbu Bachao' campaign in AJK: Fawad Chaudhry

Latest

view all