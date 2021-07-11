Infant dies due to alleged medical negligence in Quetta hospital

Video of the empty hospital, without any doctors or nursing staff, emerged after the incident.

The infant was rushed to the provincial capital's Bolan Medical Complex (BMC), but the neurosurgical ward was empty.

It was not clear as to what had happened to the child.

QUETTA: An infant lost its life after it allegedly failed to get timely treatment at a Quetta hospital, Geo News reported Sunday.



The infant was rushed to the provincial capital's Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) by its father, who found the neurosurgical ward of the hospital completely empty, sources said.

A video of the empty hospital — without any doctors, patients, or nursing staff — emerged after the incident, in which the father of the infant could be heard getting into a verbal fight with security officials at the hospital.

It was not clear as to what had happened to the child.



The deceased child's father has demanded the Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal take action against the doctors and nurses who were absent from the hospital during duty hours.



On the other hand, secretary health Balochistan has taken notice of the incident and directed the authorities concerned to investigate the matter and submit a report by July 12, 2021.