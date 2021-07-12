Little Prince George stepped out of the Palace to cheer for England during the final of Euro 2020 against Italy.



The young prince was joined by his dad Prince William and mum Kate Middleton, dressed his best in a navy suit, blue shirt and a red stripped tie.

His dad, who is also the President of the Football Association, wore similar colours as his son while Kate stunned in a white blazer and top and red earrings, as a tribute to team England.

Prince George appears heartbroken with Prince William, Kate at Euro final / Photo: Mirror Online

After Italy won on penalty and crushed the Three Lions, prolonging their 55-year wait of grabbing a major second title, Prince George, much like the rest of the football crazed English fans, looked gutted.

Prince George appears heartbroken with Prince William, Kate at Euro final / Photo: Mirror Online



