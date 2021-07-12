 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jul 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince George appears heartbroken with Prince William, Kate at Euro final

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 12, 2021

Little Prince George stepped out of the Palace to cheer for England during the final of Euro 2020 against Italy.

The young prince was joined by his dad Prince William and mum Kate Middleton, dressed his best in a navy suit, blue shirt and a red stripped tie.

His dad, who is also the President of the Football Association, wore similar colours as his son while Kate stunned in a white blazer and top and red earrings, as a tribute to team England.

Prince George appears heartbroken with Prince William, Kate at Euro final / Photo: Mirror Online
Prince George appears heartbroken with Prince William, Kate at Euro final / Photo: Mirror Online

After Italy won on penalty and crushed the Three Lions, prolonging their 55-year wait of grabbing a major second title, Prince George, much like the rest of the football crazed English fans, looked gutted.

Prince George appears heartbroken with Prince William, Kate at Euro final / Photo: Mirror Online
Prince George appears heartbroken with Prince William, Kate at Euro final / Photo: Mirror Online


More From Entertainment:

Marvel makes pandemic-era record with 'Black Widow' release

Marvel makes pandemic-era record with 'Black Widow' release
Amber Heard stuns in black blazer at Wimbledon in first outing since she welcomed a baby

Amber Heard stuns in black blazer at Wimbledon in first outing since she welcomed a baby
Mehwish Hayat shares cryptic post about love mood after her dance video goes viral

Mehwish Hayat shares cryptic post about love mood after her dance video goes viral
Ben Affleck settles into role of step dad as he takes Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme for outing

Ben Affleck settles into role of step dad as he takes Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme for outing
Priyanka Chopra congratulates Novak Djokovic and Ash Barty on lifting Wimbledon 2021

Priyanka Chopra congratulates Novak Djokovic and Ash Barty on lifting Wimbledon 2021
Bella Hadid sizzles in jaw-dropping outfit as she hits Cannes red carpet

Bella Hadid sizzles in jaw-dropping outfit as she hits Cannes red carpet
Rihanna amazes fans with fashion sense as she steps out with beau A$AP Rocky in chic outfit

Rihanna amazes fans with fashion sense as she steps out with beau A$AP Rocky in chic outfit

Victoria Beckham's latest post causes stir on Instagram

Victoria Beckham's latest post causes stir on Instagram
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dubbed ‘poster couple’ for the republican movement

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dubbed ‘poster couple’ for the republican movement
Prince William ‘puts his foot down’ on Prince Harry’s nonsense: report

Prince William ‘puts his foot down’ on Prince Harry’s nonsense: report
Ed Sheeran’s overtakes BTS’ Butter with Bad Habits’ MV

Ed Sheeran’s overtakes BTS’ Butter with Bad Habits’ MV
Victoria Beckham celebrates daughter Harper’s birthday

Victoria Beckham celebrates daughter Harper’s birthday

Latest

view all