Monday Jul 12 2021
Watch: Avid football fans in Karachi relish Euro Cup final on large screens

Monday Jul 12, 2021

KARACHI: Lyari has birthed some of the best footballers Pakistan has to offer hence it comes as no surprise that the Euro Cup 2020 final between England and Italy generated a lot of interest among the area's residents.

Video clips shared by Karachi-based journalist Arif Baloch showed a large crowd, somewhere in Lyari, catching the action live on a large screen.

As per reports, the Euro Cup 2020 final was screened in Lyari's Ghareeb Shah, Chakiwara, Gul Muhammad Lane, Bizenjo Chowk and other areas.

In one of the clips, a fairly large crowd of people, clad in kurta shalwar, can be seen watching the match live on a large screen at the corner of a busy street.

Cars and motorcycles pass by on the side as football enthusiasts, sitting on plastic chairs and stools, witness the final of the Euro 2020 live.

Euro Cup 2020: Italy defeats England on penalties to clinch trophy

Massive celebrations were triggered in Italy Sunday as it beat England on penalty shootout to secure their second Euro Cup title, breaking the hearts of millions of English fans who had been eagerly cheering their team on ever since the tournament kicked off.

Gianluigi Donnarumma saved two attempts from England as the Azzurri won a shootout 3-2 after the game finished 1-1 following extra time.

The giant goalkeeper saved from Jadon Sancho and, decisively, Bukayo Saka after Marcus Rashford hit the post, as Federico Bernardeschi, Leonardo Bonucci and Domenico Berardi all scored for the Italians in the shootout.

