Photoshop blunder on Twitter puts Maryam Nawaz in embarrassing position

Maryam Nawaz at the bridge on river Keran (L) and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif seemingly photoshopped to be standing at the same spot (right). Photo: Twitter

Twitter and Maryam Nawaz's political opponents had a field day Sunday trolling the PML-N vice president after several users pointed out what seemed to be an obvious Photoshop gaffe in one of her tweets.

It all started when the PML-N vice president posted a tweet with two pictures — one of her, standing at the Keran bridge at Neelum Valley surrounded by the lush green scenery — and another, of her father Nawaz Sharif, seemingly standing at the same spot.

A screengrab of the photoshopped tweet that went viral on social media. The tweet was later deleted.

"[Our] ties with Kashmir are very old," tweeted the PML-N vice president as the caption of the two images, suggesting that both she and the former premier had been to the same spot.

However, Pakistani Twitterati caught on to the obvious Photoshop cock-up.

From the river to the greenery in the background, and even the tree leaves, the similarities in the two pictures pointed to only one logical conclusion: Sharif's image had been photoshopped onto the scenery.

Twitter, obviously, was in no mood to let go of the faux pas.

Shoaib Taimur wondered who "the genius" was on Maryam's social media team who advised her to commit such an obvious blunder.

Taking a dig at the PML-N leaders, Masroor Badvi mockingly advised Maryam to also have Nawaz crowned prime minister on Photoshop.

Focal person to the Prime Minister on Digital Media, Dr Arslan Khalid took the opportunity to tweet that Maryam seemed to be living in a social media bubble and was barely aware of realities outside it.

SAPM on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill, known for his vitriol against the Opposition, took aim at Maryam as well.

"Fake trust deed, fake Calibri font, fake Qatari letter, fake revolution. Even the love for Kashmir is also fake. Mohtarma is truthful only when she's quiet," he tweeted.



