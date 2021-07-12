 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Monday Jul 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Madhuri Dixit celebrates 19 years of film ‘Devdas’

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 12, 2021

Madhuri Dixit celebrates 19 years of film ‘Devdas’
Madhuri Dixit celebrates 19 years of film ‘Devdas’

Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit on Monday celebrated 19 years of her epic Devdas, also featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Taking to Instagram, Madhuri Dixit shared the poster and a throwback photo from the sets of the film with Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali to reminisce some great and happy memories.

She wrote “Reminiscing some great and happy memories from the sets of Devdas. Even 19 years later it all feels so fresh! Thank you Sanjay for sharing these. Will Cherish these forever!”

Madhuri Dixit also paid rich tribute to Dilip Kumar, saying “Here’s our ode to #DilipKumar, just like #Devdas, you will continue to live on…forever! #19YearsOfDevdas”.

The original Devdas, released in 1955, stars Dilip Kumar and Suchitra Sen.

More From Showbiz:

Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next?

Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next?
'My husband he gives me my space': Naimal Khawar talks about work-life balance

'My husband he gives me my space': Naimal Khawar talks about work-life balance
Geeta Basra, Harbhajan Singh welcome their second child

Geeta Basra, Harbhajan Singh welcome their second child
Aima Baig shares PDA-filled photos with 'forever date' Shahbaz Shigri

Aima Baig shares PDA-filled photos with 'forever date' Shahbaz Shigri
Aamir Khan, ex-wife Kiran Rao’s latest photo together wins the internet

Aamir Khan, ex-wife Kiran Rao’s latest photo together wins the internet
Randhir Kapoor confirms name of Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s younger son

Randhir Kapoor confirms name of Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s younger son
Engin Altan Duzyatan, daughter Alara’s stunning photo wins hearts

Engin Altan Duzyatan, daughter Alara’s stunning photo wins hearts
Atif Aslam hilariously accuses Sara Bharwana for spending all his money on makeup

Atif Aslam hilariously accuses Sara Bharwana for spending all his money on makeup
Esra Bilgic marks Vivien Leigh’s 54th death anniversary

Esra Bilgic marks Vivien Leigh’s 54th death anniversary
Faysal Quraishi hilariously recreates viral video with Aijaz Aslam: Watch here

Faysal Quraishi hilariously recreates viral video with Aijaz Aslam: Watch here
When Kareena Kapoor asked Saif Ali Khan to remove Taimur's photo from his Whatsapp DP

When Kareena Kapoor asked Saif Ali Khan to remove Taimur's photo from his Whatsapp DP
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan deliberating to name their second son as Mansoor

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan deliberating to name their second son as Mansoor

Latest

view all