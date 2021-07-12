Madhuri Dixit celebrates 19 years of film ‘Devdas’

Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit on Monday celebrated 19 years of her epic Devdas, also featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.



Taking to Instagram, Madhuri Dixit shared the poster and a throwback photo from the sets of the film with Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali to reminisce some great and happy memories.

She wrote “Reminiscing some great and happy memories from the sets of Devdas. Even 19 years later it all feels so fresh! Thank you Sanjay for sharing these. Will Cherish these forever!”

Madhuri Dixit also paid rich tribute to Dilip Kumar, saying “Here’s our ode to #DilipKumar, just like #Devdas, you will continue to live on…forever! #19YearsOfDevdas”.



The original Devdas, released in 1955, stars Dilip Kumar and Suchitra Sen.