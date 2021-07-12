 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Monday Jul 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan shares hilarious note to mark 19 years of ‘Devdas’

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 12, 2021

Shah Rukh Khan shares hilarious note to mark 19 years of ‘Devdas’
Shah Rukh Khan shares hilarious note to mark 19 years of ‘Devdas’

Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan shared a hilarious note to mark 19 years of Devdas and thanked everyone for their love.

The Dilwale actor took to Instagram and delighted his millions of fans with adorable pictures from the sets of the film to mark 19 years of Devdas.

He wrote “All the late nights….the early mornings…. hard pace & problems. Worked out fine because of the gorgeous @madhuridixitnene . The stunning @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb , ever cheerful @apnabhidu dada, full of life @kirronkhermp and the whole team slogging it under the masterful and patient #sanjayleelabhansali.”

Khan said hilariously, “Only issue….the dhoti kept falling off….!!”

“Thx for the love everyone. #19YearsOfDevdas,” Shah Rukh Khan concluded.

The film, released in 2002, also stars Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jackie Shroff.

More From Showbiz:

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan shares second trailer of his next drama ‘Barbaroslar’

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan shares second trailer of his next drama ‘Barbaroslar’
Madhuri Dixit celebrates 19 years of film ‘Devdas’

Madhuri Dixit celebrates 19 years of film ‘Devdas’
Feroze Khan thanks fans for sending love on his 31st birthday

Feroze Khan thanks fans for sending love on his 31st birthday
Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next?

Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next?
'My husband he gives me my space': Naimal Khawar talks about work-life balance

'My husband he gives me my space': Naimal Khawar talks about work-life balance
Geeta Basra, Harbhajan Singh welcome their second child

Geeta Basra, Harbhajan Singh welcome their second child
Aima Baig shares PDA-filled photos with 'forever date' Shahbaz Shigri

Aima Baig shares PDA-filled photos with 'forever date' Shahbaz Shigri
Aamir Khan, ex-wife Kiran Rao’s latest photo together wins the internet

Aamir Khan, ex-wife Kiran Rao’s latest photo together wins the internet
Randhir Kapoor confirms name of Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s younger son

Randhir Kapoor confirms name of Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s younger son
Engin Altan Duzyatan, daughter Alara’s stunning photo wins hearts

Engin Altan Duzyatan, daughter Alara’s stunning photo wins hearts
Atif Aslam hilariously accuses Sara Bharwana for spending all his money on makeup

Atif Aslam hilariously accuses Sara Bharwana for spending all his money on makeup
Esra Bilgic marks Vivien Leigh’s 54th death anniversary

Esra Bilgic marks Vivien Leigh’s 54th death anniversary

Latest

view all