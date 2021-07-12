Shah Rukh Khan shares hilarious note to mark 19 years of ‘Devdas’

Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan shared a hilarious note to mark 19 years of Devdas and thanked everyone for their love.



The Dilwale actor took to Instagram and delighted his millions of fans with adorable pictures from the sets of the film to mark 19 years of Devdas.

He wrote “All the late nights….the early mornings…. hard pace & problems. Worked out fine because of the gorgeous @madhuridixitnene . The stunning @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb , ever cheerful @apnabhidu dada, full of life @kirronkhermp and the whole team slogging it under the masterful and patient #sanjayleelabhansali.”

Khan said hilariously, “Only issue….the dhoti kept falling off….!!”

“Thx for the love everyone. #19YearsOfDevdas,” Shah Rukh Khan concluded.



The film, released in 2002, also stars Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jackie Shroff.