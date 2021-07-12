 
entertainment
Monday Jul 12 2021
Tom Cruise, rumoured girlfriend Hayley Atwell attend Wimbledon finals together

Monday Jul 12, 2021

Tom Cruise and his Mission: Impossible 7 co-star Hayley Atwell looked adorable as they attended the Wimbledon finals on Saturday together.

The actor and his rumoured girlfriend were seen heading into the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

The two stars went there to witness the women’s singles final which Australia’s Ash Barty claimed.

Tom and Hayley have been in production of the film since last year and went to various locations for it including filming a car chase in Rome in October.

A production source spoke to The Sun and shared back in December that the duo “hit it off from day one”.

“Lockdown, and all the difficulties that came with it, brought them even closer and they’ve become fairly inseparable,” the source said.

Take a look:


