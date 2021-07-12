Faisalabad: Police recovers woman's body from hotel room

FAISALABAD: Police has found the dead body of a woman from a hotel room in Faisalabad, Geo News reported Monday.

According to the police, the 35-year-old woman was a resident of Lahore. She went to stay at a hotel in Faisalabad's Medina Town on Sunday evening. However, she was found dead on Monday morning.

The hotel management told authorities that they found the door of the woman's room open in the morning. When room service went in, they found the occupant dead, lying near the restroom.

Meanwhile, her purse and cellphone were missing from the room, the police said.

Police have shifted the body to a hospital for an autopsy and took the hotel manager and a waiter in custody for further investigation.

According to the preliminary investigation, a relative of the deceased had booked a room for her at the hotel room. He was present with her in the room until late at night. Police said that a search for the relative has been launched.