Tuesday Jul 13 2021
Kate Middleton dress display branded ‘horrid’ by Queen Elizabeth

Tuesday Jul 13, 2021

Kate Middleton took the world by storm on her wedding day all those years ago but it appears the Queen was never fond nor keen regarding her wedding dress display.

For those unversed, back in 2011 the wedding dress the Duchess wore was put on display and according to footage obtained during the Queen’s July visit to the event, she found it to be ‘horrid, utterly horrid.’

In a video extract Queen Elizabeth can be heard saying, “It’s horrid, isn’t it? Horrible, it’s dreadful. It's made to look very creepy.”

However, Kate quickly chimed in at the moment and admitted that she found the display ‘fascinating’ for it showcases the dress with a “3D effect.”

The topic was later discussed in a documentary as well and royal biographer Andrew Morton was quoted saying at the time, “When you went to the exhibition of Catherine's wedding dress at Buckingham palace it seemed creepy because you had this halo of light surrounding the tiara and wedding dress.”

In his concluding statement however, Mr. Morton gave his two cents regarding the Queen’s alleged comment and explained, “I’m sure when the Queen said, ‘It is horrid’, she was talking about the actual creepiness of the whole situation.”

