Kyle Massey’s arrest warrants issued after court no-show

Kyle Massey was slapped with arrest warrants after he missed his court date for the second time on Monday.

The Cory in the House star was supposed to appear regarding a felony charge in Washington state of communicating with a minor over immoral purposes.

A rep for the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said in a statement issued to People: "Mr. Massey did not appear. A judge signed a $100,000 warrant for his arrest.”

On the other hand, Massey’s attorney Lee Hutton spoke to TMZ and said that he is "concerned with the misrepresentations made in court.”

This was refuted by the rep from King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office who responded to that claim and said: “There's no misrepresentation here. Quite simply, Mr. Massey did not appear in court."

"The prosecutor of record does not have any correspondences from any attorney claiming to represent Mr. Massey, which are passed along by the front office when received,” said the rep.

"It is also worth noting that Mr. Massey previously acknowledged the filing of the case in past media articles since the first arraignment date, which also included today's new arraignment date,” they added.