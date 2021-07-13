35 Delta variant cases detected in Karachi: Sindh health dept

Photo showing the novel coronavirus as seen under a microscope — File/

Dr Azra Pechuho urges people to wear masks and follow coronavirus SOPs.

In July, 18 cases of the Delta variant have been detected in the city.

Individuals who were carrying this variant showed extreme symptoms of the virus, says Sindh health dept.

KARACHI: The Sindh Health Department on Tuesday confirmed detecting 35 cases of the coronavirus Delta variant in Karachi, a statement issued in this regard said.

From June till now, there have been 35 verified cases of the Delta variant found in selected COVID-19 positive samples, the statement read, adding that the individuals who were carrying this variant showed extreme symptoms of the virus.

A family of five, living in the city's Lyari area, turned out to be COVID-19 positive with the delta variant. At present, all five are under treatment. In July, 18 cases of the Delta variant have been detected.

Considering the highly contagious nature of the variant, the Sindh Health Department has advised everyone to restrict their movements unless absolutely necessary. The provincial government has also urged the masses to strictly adhering to the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) in order to contain the spread of the virus

"Always wear a mask when outdoors or in public places. The effects of the Delta variant in India are there for all to see, [therefore] citizens must exercise caution and act responsibly, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho said in the statement.

Karachi's coronavirus positivity ratio exceeds 14%

A day ago, the COVID-19 positivity ratio in the metropolis was recorded at 14.58% — a development that prompted the Sindh Health Department to suggest closing down primary schools, banning indoor dining and closing marriage halls to contain the virus.

A total of 5,967 tests were conducted as of Monday, out of which 870 people were confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus.

According to a health department spokesperson, the rate of positive cases of coronavirus in Hyderabad was recorded at 3.99%, while the ratio was 1.79% in other districts of Sindh.

The spokesman said that the overall positivity ratio of the virus was recorded at 6.44% in Sindh.

Pakistan records slight drop in daily coronavirus case count

Pakistan's daily coronavirus caseload dropped slightly for the second consecutive day after the country reported 1,590 new cases Tuesday morning.

The daily case count had been on an upward trend since July 7, but the country recorded a slight drop a day earlier and the downward trend continued today.

Another 21 people died of coronavirus in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, pushing the national death tally since the pandemic started to 22,618.



The latest data issued by the National Command and Operation Centre Tuesday morning shows that after 43,790 tests were conducted on July 12, 1,590 people tested positive for coronavirus.

Pakistan's positivity rate is currently 3.63%. A day earlier, Pakistan's positivity rate, too, dropped after being on an upward trend for six consecutive days since July 6.

The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan currently stand at 39,644. According to a province-wise breakdown, the total cases reported in Sindh so far are 348,385, in Punjab 348,509, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 139,593, in Islamabad Capital Territory 83,831, in Balochistan 28,321, in Gilgit-Baltistan 6,972 and in Azad Jammu and Kashmir 21,256.

At least 914,605 people have recovered so far across Pakistan, making it a significant count.

According to NCOC's figures, the total number of cases has reached 976,867.

Pakistan Army to be called in again for implementation of coronavirus SOPs

The Federal Cabinet on Tuesday announced that the Pakistan Army will be called in once again for implementing the government's mandated coronavirus SOPs.



The Pakistan Army was last mobilised in April to enforce coronavirus safety protocols in several parts of the country after Prime Minister Imran Khan had sought its help in curbing the spread of the virus.

The NCOC has also decided to make coronavirus vaccination mandatory for domestic travel from August 1, a statement from the forum said. Meanwhile, international flight operations have been increased to 50%.

"The decision to increase international flight operations has been made to repatriate Pakistanis stranded abroad," the statement said, adding that the decision would come into effect from July 15.

The forum has decided to impose smart lockdowns with the help of heat maps. The meeting was informed that the authorities in Islamabad, Multan Peshawar, and Gujranwala had taken action against people violating COVID-19 SOPs.

The authorities in these cities also sealed hotels where they had spotted violations of coronavirus SOPs, the forum was informed.

The forum also took notice of hotel staff and waiters performing their duties without getting vaccinated and not wearing masks, the statement from the forum said.

Moreover, Pakistan has crossed the 20 million inoculations mark, the NCOC was informed, with more than 525,000 getting the jabs in the last 24 hours.

The forum was informed that from July 1-12, more than four million have gotten their COVID-19 jabs.

During the Eid-ul-Adha holidays — which according to the federal government will fall on July 20-22 — the authorities have been directed to strictly check vehicles at tourism spots.

It has been made mandatory for people visiting tourism spots to get vaccinated, the NCOC said.