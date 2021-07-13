 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 13 2021
By
Talha Hashmi

In a first, Karachi Traffic Police deploys female officers

By
Talha Hashmi

Tuesday Jul 13, 2021

KARACHI: For the first time in the history of the city, Karachi Traffic Police have deployed female officers in certain areas, Geo News reported Tuesday.

According to traffic police officials, a total of four female officers have been initially deployed at the Sharah-e-Faisal and Clifton areas of the city. 

Per the report, all four are trained motorcyclists. Their duty includes monitoring the traffic and spreading awareness among motorcyclists. They are also expected to assist people with broken cars and call for further assistance if required.

The officers, however, have not yet been given the authority to register traffic violation tickets (challans) or charge people for disobeying traffic regulations, said traffic police officials.

The move is an attempt to mobilise women to make them a part of the team, Karachi Traffic Police officials said, adding that more women are expected to be deployed in the future.

More From Pakistan:

5.0-magnitude earthquake hits Sindh's Sehwan, surrounding areas

5.0-magnitude earthquake hits Sindh's Sehwan, surrounding areas
Delta variant making up 50% of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan: Dr Nausheen Hamid

Delta variant making up 50% of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan: Dr Nausheen Hamid
PM Imran Khan urges world to ramp up vaccine production, ensure rapid distribution

PM Imran Khan urges world to ramp up vaccine production, ensure rapid distribution
Two security forces personnel martyred in Kurram District

Two security forces personnel martyred in Kurram District
PML-Q's Moonis Elahi to become minister for water resources: sources

PML-Q's Moonis Elahi to become minister for water resources: sources
35 Delta variant cases detected in Karachi: Sindh health dept

35 Delta variant cases detected in Karachi: Sindh health dept
Pakistan Army to be called in again for implementation of coronavirus SOPs

Pakistan Army to be called in again for implementation of coronavirus SOPs
PTI minister Ali Amin Gandapur in hot water over cash donation during AJK campaign

PTI minister Ali Amin Gandapur in hot water over cash donation during AJK campaign
Federal cabinet approves three-day holiday on Eid-ul-Adha

Federal cabinet approves three-day holiday on Eid-ul-Adha
Government decides to keep ban on TLP intact: Fawad Chaudhry

Government decides to keep ban on TLP intact: Fawad Chaudhry
Just how feasible is it for Pakistan to use Electronic Voting Machines during elections?

Just how feasible is it for Pakistan to use Electronic Voting Machines during elections?
All Pakistan Private Schools Federation launches anti-Malala documentary

All Pakistan Private Schools Federation launches anti-Malala documentary

Latest

view all