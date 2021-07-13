In a first, Karachi Traffic Police deploys female officers

KARACHI: For the first time in the history of the city, Karachi Traffic Police have deployed female officers in certain areas, Geo News reported Tuesday.

According to traffic police officials, a total of four female officers have been initially deployed at the Sharah-e-Faisal and Clifton areas of the city.

Per the report, all four are trained motorcyclists. Their duty includes monitoring the traffic and spreading awareness among motorcyclists. They are also expected to assist people with broken cars and call for further assistance if required.

The officers, however, have not yet been given the authority to register traffic violation tickets (challans) or charge people for disobeying traffic regulations, said traffic police officials.

The move is an attempt to mobilise women to make them a part of the team, Karachi Traffic Police officials said, adding that more women are expected to be deployed in the future.