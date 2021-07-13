 
Sohail Tanveer blessed with a baby boy

Pakistani fast bowler Sohail Tanveer has been blessed with another baby boy, the cricketer announced Monday.

The fast bowler shared a picture of his three sons and wrote: "Allah has blessed us with another son. Allhumdolilah."

The fast bowler thanked all the loved ones for their prayers and good wishes for his son.

He said that he would not be able to answer every one, but he is grateful to all the fans.

The cricketer, following the announcement, has received warm greetings from his fans and teammates. 

Former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, fast bowler Wahab Riaz, all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz, and others congratulated Tanveer on the occasion.  


