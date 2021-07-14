 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Justin Bieber defended by fans after he was spotted seemingly yelling at wife Hailey

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 14, 2021

A video making rounds showed Justin Bieber having a heated argument with Hailey Baldwin
A video making rounds showed Justin Bieber having a heated argument with Hailey Baldwin

American singer Justin Bieber was fiercely defended by his fans after he and wife Hailey Baldwin were caught amidst a heated moment.

A video making rounds on social media showed the Peaches singer, 27, having a heated argument with the model at the XS nightclub at the Wynn on Saturday.

While many thought the singer was yelling at his wife, some eyewitnesses came to his rescue and said that was not the case.

“He was not yelling and we were there to witness what went down. He was all adrenaline,” wrote a fan on Twitter, who was present at the scene.

“He was on STRAIGHT adrenaline from performing. He wasn’t mad at Hailey and he wasn’t yelling at her. I hate how he’s always painted as the bad guy when he’s the furthest thing from it,” a second user added.

Another fan wrote that Bieber “was in the best mood and was telling her a story but ofc internet lames love their lil scenarios.”

More From Entertainment:

'Peaky Blinders' star Toby Kirkup died after hospital sent him home, court told

'Peaky Blinders' star Toby Kirkup died after hospital sent him home, court told

LeBron 'extremely nervous' about living up to Jordan in Space Jam sequel

LeBron 'extremely nervous' about living up to Jordan in Space Jam sequel
Lea Michele remembers late boyfriend Cory Monteith eight years after his death

Lea Michele remembers late boyfriend Cory Monteith eight years after his death
Jennifer Lopez opens up on her life being ‘amazing’ amid Ben Affleck romance

Jennifer Lopez opens up on her life being ‘amazing’ amid Ben Affleck romance
Demi Lovato admits they accidentally misgender themself sometimes

Demi Lovato admits they accidentally misgender themself sometimes
Jason Sudeikis breaks silence on seeing Olivia Wilde quickly move on with Harry Styles

Jason Sudeikis breaks silence on seeing Olivia Wilde quickly move on with Harry Styles

Mom-to-be Sarah Khan celebrates her 29th birthday in style with hubby Falak Shabbir: Video

Mom-to-be Sarah Khan celebrates her 29th birthday in style with hubby Falak Shabbir: Video
Khloe Kardashian breaks silence on Lamar Odom romance amid Tristan Thompson split

Khloe Kardashian breaks silence on Lamar Odom romance amid Tristan Thompson split
Beyoncé returns to Instagram with a bang, shares breathtakingly beautiful snaps

Beyoncé returns to Instagram with a bang, shares breathtakingly beautiful snaps
Hot French action film in firing line for portrayal of tough estates

Hot French action film in firing line for portrayal of tough estates
Courteney Cox over the moon as Friends earns Primetime Emmy nomination

Courteney Cox over the moon as Friends earns Primetime Emmy nomination
Six points to remember about 2021 Emmy nominations

Six points to remember about 2021 Emmy nominations

Latest

view all