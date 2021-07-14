Justin Bieber defended by fans after he was spotted seemingly yelling at wife Hailey

A video making rounds showed Justin Bieber having a heated argument with Hailey Baldwin

American singer Justin Bieber was fiercely defended by his fans after he and wife Hailey Baldwin were caught amidst a heated moment.

A video making rounds on social media showed the Peaches singer, 27, having a heated argument with the model at the XS nightclub at the Wynn on Saturday.

While many thought the singer was yelling at his wife, some eyewitnesses came to his rescue and said that was not the case.

“He was not yelling and we were there to witness what went down. He was all adrenaline,” wrote a fan on Twitter, who was present at the scene.

“He was on STRAIGHT adrenaline from performing. He wasn’t mad at Hailey and he wasn’t yelling at her. I hate how he’s always painted as the bad guy when he’s the furthest thing from it,” a second user added.

Another fan wrote that Bieber “was in the best mood and was telling her a story but ofc internet lames love their lil scenarios.”