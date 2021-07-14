 
Wednesday Jul 14 2021
Wedding bells ringing for Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker? Insiders think so

Wednesday Jul 14, 2021

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker may be taking the plunge sooner than expected. 

The loved-up couple has already had the 'marriage' talk, amongst themselves amid serious discussions about their future.

"They are head over heels and never experienced love like this," an insider told E!News. 

"Kourtney is the happiest. Travis adores her and treats her so well. It's very different than her other relationships and all positive."

The pair isn't "shy about talking about their future plans of being together," the source revealed, adding, "It's a special love and they want to celebrate that and enjoy it."

A second source further said that the couple is smitted by each other. "Kourtney and Travis have talked about marriage," they said. "It was an instant connection and bond ever since they became romantically involved."

"They are in it for the long haul. Everyone in the family adores Travis and their families mesh seamlessly," the source continued. "Kourtney is so close with Travis's kids now and vice versa. They have become a family unit together and it's special."

