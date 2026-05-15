Howard Stern's SiriusXM contract: Wife shares details

Beth Stern has offered a rare glimpse into the negotiations behind her husband Howard Stern's new SiriusXM deal, and says the radio legend is thriving under his new arrangement.

Speaking on Andy Cohen Live on SiriusXM on Wednesday, Beth, 53, revealed that she played a "very influential" role in the contract talks, and made clear she has no intention of encouraging Howard to step away from the microphone any time soon.

"I feel that it's very good for him to continue. He still enjoys doing it. He's still, I think, very good at it. I think it keeps him connected," she said.

She added that the show gives her husband, 72, an outlet for the endless stream of thoughts he'd otherwise have nowhere to put.

As for how things are going since the new deal kicked in: "I think his new schedule is working out really well for him. I think he's very happy with it."

Howard himself announced the contract back in December, putting to rest the retirement rumours that had been swirling around him for some time.

Signing on for another three years with SiriusXM, he told listeners he had found a way to have it all, more time to himself while staying on air.

"I am happy to announce that I have figured out a way to have it all. More free time and continuing to be on the radio. Yes, we are coming back for three years."

The new arrangement, he said at the time, would give him considerably more flexibility, which suits him fine. "I do like my days off. You know me, I'm never bored. I'm busy every minute."

Beth's appearance on Andy Cohen Live comes against a somewhat turbulent backdrop.

In April, the Sterns were sued by former executive assistant Leslie Kuhn, who alleged a hostile work environment and described the pressures of managing their Hamptons home, including, according to court documents, assisting with an extensive cat rescue and fostering operation Beth runs from the property.

Kuhn also claimed she was presented with a nondisclosure agreement she denies ever signing, and that the reasons given for her dismissal were fabricated.

Howard has since moved to have the $2.5 million lawsuit dismissed, calling it a "shakedown" and a "transparent sham" in court filings.

His lawyer, Ilene Farkas, said the family would not be playing the matter out publicly, but noted that the Sterns are "entitled to enforce non-disclosure agreements signed by employees who enter their home and their private life."

The Howard Stern Show has been a fixture of American broadcasting since 1986, moving to SiriusXM in 2006 where it has remained ever since.

On the strength of Wednesday's comments, it sounds like it's not going anywhere soon.