Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse share baby news at Cannes

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin have shared happy news that they are expecting their first child together, marking a new and emotional moment in their relationship.

The announcement came during their appearance at the 79th Annual Cannes Film Festival in France on May 14, 2026, where Palvin showed her baby bump while walking the red carpet alongside Sprouse.

The couple appeared together and kept the moment simple and warm as they posed for cameras.

Palvin wore a soft light blue gown that highlighted her pregnancy, while Sprouse stood beside her in a classic black tuxedo, showing support throughout the event.

The couple first met in 2017 and started dating in 2018.

After a few years together, they got engaged in 2023 and married later that same year in Hungary.

Since then, they have often spoken about their strong bond and how they try to stay close even with busy work schedules.

In past interviews, Palvin shared that the couple avoids staying apart for long periods and tries to manage their time carefully between work and personal life.

They have also supported each other at major fashion and entertainment events over the years.

The pregnancy news comes after Palvin spoke openly about her health journey, including surgery for endometriosis, which she described as an important step for her well being.

With a baby on the way, the couple is now entering a new chapter in their long relationship, moving from years of partnership into parenthood.