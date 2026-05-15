Scarlett Johansson to star in ‘The Batman 2'

Scarlett Johansson is heading to Gotham.

The Black Widow actress has officially been confirmed as part of the cast of The Batman: Part II, joining Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne in director Matt Reeves' highly anticipated sequel to his 2022 DC hit.

The announcement came in typically cryptic fashion.

Reeves, 60, revealed the new casting on Thursday, 14 May via his X account, continuing his now-familiar tradition of posting GIFs from his cast members' previous work rather than issuing a straightforward press release.

Alongside clips featuring Johansson, 41, he posted a snippet from her 2013 film Under the Skin, writing: "Next exit, Gotham... Welcome."

Fans have been doing the detective work since, with many speculating that Johansson is playing Gilda Dent, wife of Harvey Dent, based on the clues Reeves dropped.

She's not the only new face joining the sequel.

Sebastian Stan, 43, is reported to be playing Harvey Dent himself, better known to Batman fans as Two-Face, Gotham's district attorney turned villain.

Charles Dance, 79, is rumoured to be playing his father Christopher Dent. Koch also featured in Reeves' announcement posts, though his role remains unconfirmed.

Pattinson, 40, returns as the Caped Crusader, alongside Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred and Colin Farrell reprising his scene-stealing turn as the Penguin.

Zoë Kravitz, who played Selina Kyle in the first film, is not expected to return, according to reports from last December.

The Batman: Part II is written by Reeves and Mattson Tomlin, with Warner Bros. having confirmed filming is set to begin in spring 2026. The film is due in cinemas on 1 October 2027.