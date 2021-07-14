 
Wednesday Jul 14 2021
Web Desk

Reese Witherspoon takes trip down memory lane for 'Legally Blonde's 20th anniversary

Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 14, 2021

Reese Witherspoon takes trip down memory lane for 'Legally Blonde's 20th anniversary
Reese Witherspoon takes trip down memory lane for ‘Legally Blonde’s 20th anniversary 

American actor Reese Witherspoon is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her iconic film Legally Blonde.

Taking to her Instagram, the 45-year-old actor, who essayed the role of Elle Woods in the 2001-released film, took a trip down memory lane with a number of behind-the-scenes shots.

"Omigod you guys ….#LegallyBlonde premiered 20 years ago TODAY! Time flies when you're busy using legal jargon in your every day life,” wrote the actor.

She further said that "playing Elle Woods was the role of a life time and I'm so honored to have been a part of sharing her story with you all."

"Every meme, graduation cap, musical number, halloween costume and bend & snap has brought me so much JOY over these past two decades! I wonder... what will Elle do next?" she added.   

