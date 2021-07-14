 
Wednesday Jul 14 2021
Web Desk

Katrina Kaif radiates sunshine in pink bodycon: See Photos

Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 14, 2021

Katrina Kaif radiates sunshine in pink bodycon: See Photos
Katrina Kaif radiates sunshine in pink bodycon: See Photos

Katrina Kaif is channeling her inner diva in latest her social media update.

The Kay Beauty founder turned to her Instagram on Wednesday and shared a clip of delightful photos with fans.

In the snippets, fans could see Katrina dancing to singer Pink's Cover Me in Sunshine as she enjoys the cloudy weather in Mumbai.

The star was quickly endeared with loved-up comments from diehard followers.

"love you biggest female superstar of India," commented one gushing fan on Katrina's photo.

"You radiate sunshineeeee even in the current cloudy weather," praised another follower.

Take a look:



