Wednesday Jul 14 2021
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli in ICC ODI ranking

Wednesday Jul 14, 2021

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Indian captain Virat Kohli. — File photo

  • Babar Azam reaches a career-best 873 rating points.
  • The Pakistani skipper is 16 points ahead of India's Virat Kohli.
  • India's Rohit Sharma is third in the ICC Men's ranking.

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam has taken the lead in the International Cricket Council's Men's ODI Batting Rankings, surpassing India's captain Virat Kohli, after his stellar performance against England at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old Pakistan captain — who struck a fine 158 in the final match of the series — has gained eight rating points to reach a career-best 873 rating points, 16 more than Kohli, who is in second place.

India's Rohit Sharma is third in the ICC Men's ranking with 825 rating points, New Zealand's Ross Taylor is in fourth with 801 rating points, while Australia's Aaron Finch ranks fifth with 791 rating points.

International Cricket Council's Men's ODI Batting Rankings. — ICC

Although England were able to sweep the ODI series 3-0, Azam's 158 helped his team put up a fighting score against the English.

Azam smashed four shots over the fence for a maximum and stroked 14 boundaries in his 139-balls innings that also brought his 14th ODI hundred — in his 81st innings — to make him the quickest to reach the milestone of 14 ODI centuries.

This was also Babar’s 3rd ODI hundred on the English soil, making him the first Pakistani to do so. Saeed Anwar, Fakhar Zaman, and Imam ul Haq had scored two ODI hundreds apiece. Babar was already the first Pakistani to score 1,000 runs on English soil.

The 158-run score was the highest ever by a Pakistani captain in an ODI surpassing Shoaib Malik’s 125* against India in Karachi in 2008. This was also the highest by any Pakistani player on English soil, beating the previous best by Imam ul Haq who had scored an individual inning of 151.

Pak vs Eng: England announces T20I squad for Pakistan series

'Misbah, Waqar, leave us alone': Angry Pakistani fans protest at Birmigham after England loss

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam equals Imran Khan's record in England

Pak vs Eng: Watch Babar Azam receives standing ovation in England

Sohail Tanveer blessed with a baby boy

Babar Azam rewrites history books in 3rd ODI against England

Former hockey Olympian Naveed Alam passes away after prolonged battle with cancer

'Football can be so cruel': Shoaib Akhtar denounces racial slurs targeting English footballers

Pak vs Eng: England sweep Pakistan series despite Babar Azam's 158 in 3rd ODI

England's Euro 2020 defeat against Italy triggers racial abuse against black players

'Karachi ki barishein aur hum': Shahid Afridi shares snaps with daughters

Watch: Avid football fans in Karachi relish Euro Cup final on large screens

