Ayeza Khan shares a heartfelt birthday note for daughter Hoorain

Showbiz
Wednesday Jul 14 2021
Wednesday Jul 14, 2021

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan shared a heartfelt birthday note for daughter Hoorain, who turned 6 on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

Ayeza celebrated the 6th birthday of the daughter and shared a glimpse of the celebrations on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, the Mehar Posh actor posted sweet photos of Hoorain from her birthday party and wrote “My Barbie turns 6 today”.

She further said “A big day for her and for us. Can’t believe she is growing up so fast, My little fashion icon, I am so proud of my her.”

“It’s such perplexing feeling to see your kids grow, because while I want them to grow and see the world and learn from it themselves, and be more mature, I also wish I could just stop the time and be with my babies forever at this moment. My life feels complete when I am with them, I can’t ask for anything else”.

“Thanks a lot of all the wishes and gifts you guys sent us for her. She really is aware of it and knows how much you all love her. Thank you! #hoorainturns6 #13july2021”

