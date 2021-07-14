 
Wednesday Jul 14 2021
Halsey 'felt like a failure' after giving up prenatal vitamins

Wednesday Jul 14, 2021

Award winning singer and songwriter Halsey recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the guilt she started feeling after being forced to forgo prenatal vitamins.

The star wore her heart on her sleeve during an interview for Allure’s August cover issue and was quoted saying, “I'm going to tell you something that's going to get me [expletive] slaughtered on the internet, but I'm going to go ahead and say it: I didn't take my prenatals.”

“I took them the first two months, and then the vomiting got really bad and I had to make a choice between taking my prenatals and throwing up or maintaining the nutrients I did manage to eat that day.”

“I was on so many medications ... and all these anti-nausea, anti-vomiting medications. I went to my doctor, crying my eyes out, and I was like, 'I haven't taken my prenatals in six weeks. Is my baby okay?' I was so angry with myself.”

She went on to recall some of the most self-deprecating thoughts that followed her decision and added, “'You have one [expletive] job! One job! Take your prenatals! Your body's doing everything else, you can't even do that,' I felt like such a failure.”

